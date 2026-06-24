Daniel Muñoz scores and Colombia edges Congo 1-0 to reach the knockout stage at the World Cup

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Daniel Muñoz helped Colombia break through Congo’s stingy defense and advance to the knockout stage of…

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Daniel Muñoz helped Colombia break through Congo’s stingy defense and advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup with a 1-0 win on Tuesday night.

Muñoz scored in the 76th minute after the Colombians had been held back by a strong performance from Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, who made five difficult saves in the first 20 minutes.

Mpasi had no chance to stop Muñoz’s left-footed strike from inside the area after the ball deflected off a defender.

Congo had opened its first World Cup in 52 years with a surprising 1-1 draw against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

Colombia has six points from two matches in Group K, two ahead of Portugal and five clear of Congo. Portugal routed Uzbekistan 5-0 behind a pair of goals by Ronaldo earlier Tuesday in Houston.

Colombia needs a draw against Portugal on Saturday to win the group. That result would also be enough to send Portugal to the knockout stage.

Colombia is ranked 11th in the world, third best among South American teams behind Brazil and Argentina. Los Cafeteros opened with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan.

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