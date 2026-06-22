Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff returns from the IL and records his 900th career strikeout

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Woodruff’s 900th career strikeout wasn’t the most important accomplishment for the Milwaukee Brewers right-hander on Monday…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Woodruff’s 900th career strikeout wasn’t the most important accomplishment for the Milwaukee Brewers right-hander on Monday night. Neither was taking a perfect game into the sixth inning. The most important thing for Woodruff and the Brewers is that he’s finally healthy and looking like the best version of himself.

Woodruff, who made his first start since April 30 after being on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, allowed one hit through six innings with no walks and 10 strikeouts in a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

“Obviously pitching well is a huge boost to the team,” Woodruff said. “I wanted to be back a couple turns early, but that’s probably not the best thing for me. Just trying and give yourself the best chance for tonight to go in and pitch, feel strong, feel healthy.”

Woodruff’s third-inning strikeout of Matt McLain was No. 900. His 906 strikeouts rank sixth in Brewers’ history. Following Monday’s game, the baseball from his 900th strikeout was in a plastic cube on the shelf of his locker.

“It’s cool,” Woodruff said. “I don’t really pay attention to that kind of stuff. I’ve done it in one uniform. Some longevity into it. Hopefully continue on that trend.”

Woodruff retired the first 16 batters he faced Monday night before Tyler Stephenson singled with one out in the sixth. It was the longest perfect game bid of his career and the fourth-longest in the major leagues this season.

He retired the Reds in order in the first inning despite falling behind all three batters. His fastball reached 91 miles per hour in the first inning and peaked around 95.

“I was just really, really happy for him,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “Because of what he means to the club and how he goes about his business. Six innings, one base runner. It’s just a special outing. It’s pitching in its greatest form.”

It was a far cry from April 30 when Woodruff threw only 21 pitches in 2 1/3 innings, with his fastball averaging 85.4 mph, well below his season average of 92.5.

Woodruff, 33, was placed on the 15-day IL the next day. While an MRI showed no structural damage, Woodruff had to remain patient with his recovery.

“It was very minor once we figured out what it was,” Woodruff said. “As a competitor, I felt like I was in a spot where I could go pitch and help the team. Hopefully this plays out great to where now it’s just fall back into this thing, be smart, listen to my body, and do the best I can to eat up innings for this team.”

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