Braves beat Brewers 3-2 as Mauricio Dubón tags Jacob Misiorowski for 2 runs

ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a home run and the Atlanta Braves scored two runs against Milwaukee Brewers ace…

ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a home run and the Atlanta Braves scored two runs against Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski in a 3-2 victory in the first game of a three-game series between NL division leaders Friday night.

Misiorowski (8-3) had given up just one earned run in eight starts entering the game, but Mauricio Dubón hit a two-run single in the sixth inning off the ace that gave the Braves a 2-1 lead. It was the first time since April 25 Misiorowski gave up multiple runs.

Braves right fielder Eli White threw out Jackson Churio by inches at home plate in the ninth inning to preserve a 3-2 lead, and Raisel Iglesias picked up his 15th save when he struck out William Contreras to end the game.

Martín Pérez (6-3) won his fourth straight start, giving up one run over six innings with five strikeouts. The left-hander who was designated for assignment but then re-signed with the Braves in April lowered his ERA to 2.78.

Yastrzemski’s home run to right field in the seventh inning was his fourth of the season.

Garrett Mitchell was 2 for 4 and Brice Turang drove in a run with an infield single in the third inning for the Brewers, who had won 12 consecutive series openers.

Misiorowski gave up two runs in six innings, striking out seven. His league-leading ERA rose to 1.45. He threw 54 pitches of at least 100 mph.

The Braves broke through against Misiorowski in the sixth. An infield single by Jorge Mateo, a single by Ozzie Albies and a nine-pitch walk by Matt Olson loaded the bases before Dubón hit a two-out fastball to left field.

Up next

Brewers LHP Kyle Harrison (8-1, 2.47 ERA) opposes Braves LHP Chris Sale (8-5, 2.30) in the second game of the series on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.