Utah hosts Denver on 3-game home skid

Denver Nuggets (37-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (18-42, 14th in the Western Conference) Salt Lake City;…

Denver Nuggets (37-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (18-42, 14th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -11.5; over/under is 243.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Denver looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Jazz are 10-29 in conference play. Utah is 7-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Nuggets are 5-4 against the rest of the division. Denver has a 15-17 record against opponents above .500.

The Jazz score 117.8 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 116.0 the Nuggets allow. The Nuggets average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 15.5 per game the Jazz give up.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Jazz 135-112 in their last matchup on Dec. 23. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 27 points, and Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is averaging 23.6 points and 6.5 assists for the Jazz. Isaiah Collier is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 116.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points per game.

Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 122.2 points, 48.2 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Vince Williams Jr.: out for season (acl), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee).

Nuggets: Tamar Bates: out (foot), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Peyton Watson: out (hamstring), Cameron Johnson: day to day (ankle), Spencer Jones: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.