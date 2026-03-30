The Masters: When it starts, how to watch, betting odds for golf’s first major of 2026

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy might have set the tone for the 90th edition of the Masters shortly after…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy might have set the tone for the 90th edition of the Masters shortly after he finally won that coveted green jacket. “What are we all going to talk about next year?” he said.

Next year arrives on April 9, and McIlroy will be relieved of questions that constantly dogged him about when he was ever going to conquer Augusta National. Now that burden falls to those who have managed to get only one arm in the fabled jacket, a list that includes Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele.

Scottie Scheffler remains the betting favorite because he already has won the Masters twice and he has been No. 1 in the world for nearly three straight years. He won in his season debut and has gone quiet by his standards the last month.

DeChambeau has won his last two tournaments on Saudi-funded LIV Golf, with a 57-man field and limited supply of stars in their prime. The two-time U.S. Open champion played in the final group with McIlroy last year.

Augusta National is roughly the same, except for perhaps the color. The azaleas and dogwoods were blooming two weeks before the gates open.

No matter. Amid what seems like constant change in golf, the Masters brings a degree of normalcy as golf’s rite of spring and for many, the true opening week of the sport.

Here is a look at what you need to know leading up to the Masters.

When does the Masters start?

The Masters is April 9-12, keeping its traditional spot on the calendar the first full week in April. Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson again are scheduled to hit the ceremonial tee shots about 7:30 a.m. before Thursday’s opening round.

The Par 3 Contest is on Wednesday, April 8, created in 1960 to replace what previously was a clinic the golfers performed. Now it’s become a showcase for Masters players young and old, and caddies who are mostly young — the children of players.

Who is playing?

The field currently is 93 players, keeping with another Masters tradition. Augusta National prefers fewer than 100 players in the field, and it’s been that way dating to 1967.

What about Tiger?

The question of who is playing takes on a special meaning this year because no one is certain if five-time champion Tiger Woods will be on the list.

Woods already was struggling to get his legs in shape for the tournament when he was arrested March 27 in Florida on a driving while intoxicated charge. No alcohol was found in his system, but drug experts determined he was impaired and Woods was jailed for eight hours by Florida law enforcement for refusing a urine test.

Woods has never missed the cut at the Masters as a pro. He set the record for consecutive cuts in 2024, the last time he played. Players do not have to announce if they are playing. He would only have to register ahead of his opening tee shot, though it’s a courtesy to let tournament officials know before the tee times are announced on the Tuesday of Masters week.

How can I watch the Masters?

The options are practically limitless. Thursday and Friday rounds start at 1 p.m. ET on Prime Video, the latest broadcast partner for Augusta National. ESPN will take over at 3 p.m. on the weekday rounds through 7:30 p.m. Then on the weekend, Paramount+ will get started at noon, and CBS will carry live tournament coverage from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

But that’s not all.

The Master is offering live video channels on https://www.masters.com/en_US/index.html with a menu that includes featured pairings; live action from the 4th, 5th and 6th holes; Amen Corner (Nos. 11-13); the 15th and 16th holes. Prime Video will have a stats-enhanced stream on Amen Corner.

Is anything new with the golf course?

Other than the blooms peaking a little early, not really. Players long have suspected tweaks here and there without saying so. All that’s known is the front of the 17th tee was reduced by 12 yards and the tee marker was relocated to make the scorecard show 450 yards (up from 440 yards).

What’s new off the golf course?

The buzz is the new Player Services Building located behind the driving range, a three-level structure with an indoor parking garage beneath the members range. It has a gym and recovery room on one level, an enormous locker room on the second level and dining for players, family and support staff on the third level.

And for those who manage to get a ticket, the Masters has a new candy bar in its concession. The name of it: Candy Bar.

Who are the favorites?

Scheffler is the betting favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, which lists the world’s No. 1 player at +500. He is followed by McIlroy and DeChambeau (+1000), former Masters champion Jon Rahm (+1200), and then Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele (+1400).

What happened last year?

In what ranks among the greatest Masters ever, Rory McIlroy lost a four-shot lead on the back nine, regained the lead, lost it again and wound up in a playoff with Justin Rose. McIlroy won on the first extra hole with a gap wedge to 3 feet for birdie, making him the six player to capture the career Grand Slam.

Who are some of the first-timers at the Masters?

The most interesting of the 22 newcomers is Chris Gotterup. He’s only the third player since World War II to win four times before he plays in his first Masters. Gotterup first qualified by winning the Scottish Open. He won the Sony Open and Phoenix Open earlier this year.

Three players from the top 20 in the world are making their debut — Ben Griffin, who played in his first Ryder Cup last September, and Riviera winner Jacob Bridgeman, who went to nearby Clemson.

Also playing are Kristoffer Reitan of Norway and Rasmus Neergaard-Peterson of Denmark, part of a record eight players from Nordic countries.

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