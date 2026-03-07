Morrissey scores OT winner in return to set Jets’ points mark for defensemen in 3-2 win over Canucks

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Josh Morrissey scored 1:49 into overtime to become the highest-scoring defenseman in franchise history, lifting the…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Josh Morrissey scored 1:49 into overtime to become the highest-scoring defenseman in franchise history, lifting the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 victory over the NHL-worst Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

The winning goal by Morrissey, who missed the last five games after being injured while playing for Canada at the Milan Cortina Olympics, gave him 417 career points to surpass Dustin Byfuglien for the Jets record. He tied the mark with an assist on Gabriel Vilardi’s tying goal.

Mark Scheifele also scored in regulation and had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for the Jets, who extended their points streak to six games.

Linus Karlsson had a goal and an assist and Liam Ohgren also scored for the Canucks, who have lost 11 of 13. Kevin Lankinen stopped 32 shots for Vancouver, which beat Chicago on Friday night to end a seven-game skid that started in January.

With Winnipeg trailing 2-1 in the third period, Vilardi scored his 24th goal of the season at the 15:12 mark to tie it. Vilardi scored a goal in all three matchups against the Canucks this season, all victories for the Jets.

Winnipeg improved to 9-2-0 in its last 11 against Vancouver.

Up next

Canucks: Host Ottawa on Monday.

Jets: Host Anaheim on Tuesday.

—

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.