Minnesota faces Tampa Bay in a non-conference matchup

Tampa Bay Lightning (38-16-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (35-16-10, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet in a non-conference matchup.

Minnesota has a 17-7-7 record in home games and a 35-16-10 record overall. The Wild rank eighth in the league with 200 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Tampa Bay is 19-6-4 on the road and 38-16-4 overall. The Lightning rank fourth in league play with 205 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 34 goals and 40 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has eight goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Jake Guentzel has 26 goals and 37 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has seven goals and 15 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 5.6 penalties and 17.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

