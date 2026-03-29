Masters field all but set for Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Players eligible to compete in the 90th Masters, to be played April 9-12. Players listed only…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Players eligible to compete in the 90th Masters, to be played April 9-12. Players listed only in the first category for which they are eligible (a-amateur). Tiger Woods has not said whether he intends to play. One spot remains if the Texas Open winner is not already invited.

Masters champions

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel, Phil Mickelson, Angel Cabrera, Zach Johnson, Mike Weir, Vijay Singh, Jose Maria Olazabal, Fred Couples.

PGA Champions (five years)

Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas.

U.S. Open champions (five years)

J.J. Spaun, Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick.

British Open champions (five years)

Brian Harman, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa.

Players Championship winners (three years)

Cameron Young.

U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

a-Mason Howell, a-Jackson Herrington.

British Amateur champion

a-Ethan Fang.

U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

a-Brandon Holtz.

Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

a-Fifa Laopakdee.

Latin America Amateur champion

a-Matio Pulcini.

Top 12 and ties from the 2025 Masters

Justin Rose, Sungjae Im, Ludvig Aberg, Corey Conners, Jason Day, Harris English, Max Homa.

Top 4 and ties from the 2025 PGA Championship

Davis Riley.

Top 4 and ties from the 2025 U.S. Open

Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz.

Scottish Open champion

Chris Gotterup.

Top 4 and ties from the 2025 British Open

Haotong Li.

Spanish Open champion

Marco Penge.

Japan Open champion

Naoyuki Kataoka.

Hong Kong Open champion

Tom McKibbin.

Australian Open champion

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.

South African Open champion

Casey Jarvis.

PGA Tour winners since the 2025 Masters (full FedEx Cup points in regular season)

Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Ryan Fox, Keegan Bradley, Aldrich Potgieter, Brian Campbell, Kurt Kitayama, Tommy Fleetwood, Jacob Bridgeman, Nico Echavarria, Akshay Bhatia, Gary Woodland.

Field from the 2025 Tour Championship

Russell Henley, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry, Nick Taylor, Harry Hall.

Top 50 from the final world ranking of 2025

Alex Noren, Aaron Rai, Kristoffer Reitan, Max Greyserman, Michael Brennan, Michael Kim, Sami Valimaki, Rasmus Hojgaard, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Gerard, Si Woo Kim, Johnny Keefer, Sam Stevens.

Top 50 from the world ranking published March 30

Daniel Berger, Nicolai Hojgaard, Jake Knapp, Matt McCarty.

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