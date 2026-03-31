All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Toronto
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Baltimore
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Boston
|1
|3
|.250
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Detroit
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|Chicago
|1
|4
|.200
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Houston
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Seattle
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Los Angeles
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Athletics
|0
|4
|.000
|3
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Atlanta
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Philadelphia
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Milwaukee
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|St. Louis
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|.250
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Arizona
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Colorado
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|San Francisco
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox 9, Miami 4
Texas 5, Baltimore 2
Atlanta 4, Athletics 0
Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay 3, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 14, Toronto 5
Houston 8, Boston 1
Seattle 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Arizona 9, Detroit 6
Tuesday’s Games
Texas 8, Baltimore 5
Miami 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Colorado at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Athletics at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Athletics (Severino 0-0) at Atlanta (Sale 1-0), 12:15 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 0-0) at Baltimore (Rogers 1-0), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Smith 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 0-0) at Houston (Burrows 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 0-1), 2:20 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 0-0) at Seattle (Kirby 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 0-0) at Kansas City (Cameron 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-0), 8:20 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 2, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 9, Miami 4
Atlanta 4, Athletics 0
Washington 13, Philadelphia 2
Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay 3, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 2
Colorado 14, Toronto 5
San Francisco 3, San Diego 2
Cleveland 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Arizona 9, Detroit 6
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2
Miami 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Athletics at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Athletics (Severino 0-0) at Atlanta (Sale 1-0), 12:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 0-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 0-0), 12:40 p.m.
Washington (Cavalli 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Smith 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peralta 0-0) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 1:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 0-1), 2:20 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Houser 0-0) at San Diego (Pivetta 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-0), 8:20 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
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