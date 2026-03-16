Alexander-Walker scores career-high 41, Hawks roll past Magic 124-112 for their 10th straight win

ATLANTA (AP) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored a career-high 41 points, Jalen Johnson had his 13th triple-double of the season and…

ATLANTA (AP) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored a career-high 41 points, Jalen Johnson had his 13th triple-double of the season and the Atlanta Hawks rolled past the Magic 124-112 on Monday night, extending their winning streak to 10 games and snapping Orlando’s at seven.

The Hawks improved to 38-31 and reclaimed eighth place in the Eastern Conference, bumping Philadelphia back to ninth.

Johnson had 24 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in his second straight triple-double. Dyson Daniels added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Alexander-Walker scored 24 points in the first half, helping Atlanta to a 67-50 lead at halftime. Alexander-Walker’s previous career high was 38 points against the Spurs earlier this season.

The Hawks kept momentum rolling after the intermission, scoring 23 points in the first 5:12 of the third quarter to extend their lead to 29 points. The Hawks totaled 37 points in the period and led 104-83 at the start of the fourth.

Orlando cut the deficit to 12 points with 3 1/2 minutes remaining before Atlanta put the game back out of reach.

Paolo Banchero had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic. Desmond Bane also added 18 points.

The Magic were without Anthony Black (left lateral abdominal strain), Jonathan Isaac (left knee sprain) and Franz Wagner (left high ankle sprain; injury management).

Jonathan Kuminga was available for just his fifth game since joining Atlanta in February while dealing with a bone bruise. Kuminga added seven points and eight rebounds.

Up next

Magic: Host the Thunder on Tuesday night.

Hawks: Visit Dallas on Wednesday night.

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