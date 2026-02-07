WM Phoenix Open Scores

Saturday
At Stadium Course
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $9.6 million
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Third Round
|Hideki Matsuyama
|68-64-68—200
|Ryo Hisatsune
|68-63-70—201
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|66-70-65—201
|Si Woo Kim
|73-62-66—201
|Maverick McNealy
|67-69-65—201
|Akshay Bhatia
|68-67-67—202
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|65-70-67—202
|Jake Knapp
|67-69-66—202
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|66-71-65—202
|John Parry
|69-66-68—203
|Pierceson Coody
|66-68-70—204
|Chris Gotterup
|63-71-70—204
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|68-70-66—204
|Viktor Hovland
|69-70-65—204
|Min Woo Lee
|71-65-68—204
|Stephan Jaeger
|70-66-69—205
|Kevin Roy
|67-69-69—205
|Scottie Scheffler
|73-65-67—205
|Sahith Theegala
|70-65-70—205
|Michael Brennan
|70-69-67—206
|Mackenzie Hughes
|68-69-69—206
|Brian Campbell
|68-69-70—207
|Ben Griffin
|71-67-69—207
|Sepp Straka
|71-69-67—207
|Jacob Bridgeman
|71-68-69—208
|Rickie Fowler
|71-68-69—208
|Ryan Fox
|69-69-70—208
|Michael Kim
|71-65-72—208
|Max McGreevy
|67-72-69—208
|Mac Meissner
|71-68-69—208
|Keith Mitchell
|68-71-69—208
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|67-70-71—208
|Jordan L. Smith
|70-70-68—208
|Sam Stevens
|66-70-72—208
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|74-64-70—208
|Cameron Young
|70-69-69—208
|Zachary Bauchou
|68-68-73—209
|Daniel Berger
|67-71-71—209
|Wyndham Clark
|73-68-68—209
|Harris English
|70-69-70—209
|A.J. Ewart
|69-68-72—209
|Seonghyeon Kim
|70-71-68—209
|Christo Lamprecht
|67-73-69—209
|Patrick Rodgers
|72-68-69—209
|Alex Smalley
|74-67-68—209
|Bud Cauley
|70-71-69—210
|Zecheng Dou
|72-66-72—210
|Joe Highsmith
|70-70-70—210
|Rico Hoey
|71-69-70—210
|John Keefer
|69-72-69—210
|Tom Kim
|73-66-71—210
|Kurt Kitayama
|69-71-70—210
|Chandler Phillips
|69-68-73—210
|Chad Ramey
|71-67-72—210
|Nick Taylor
|71-68-71—210
|Davis Thompson
|69-68-73—210
|John VanDerLaan
|68-72-70—210
|Cameron Davis
|72-68-71—211
|Kensei Hirata
|68-73-70—211
|Keita Nakajima
|72-68-71—211
|J.T. Poston
|74-67-70—211
|Sami Valimaki
|70-68-73—211
|Max Homa
|69-68-75—212
|Takumi Kanaya
|71-68-73—212
|Hank Lebioda
|70-71-71—212
|Seung-taek Lee
|71-70-71—212
|Collin Morikawa
|72-69-71—212
|Kristoffer Reitan
|70-67-75—212
|Adrien Saddier
|68-71-74—213
|Gary Woodland
|69-71-73—213
|Patton Kizzire
|72-69-73—214
|Xander Schauffele
|71-70-73—214
|Neal Shipley
|69-70-76—215
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.