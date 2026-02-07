WM Phoenix Open Scores

Saturday At Stadium Course Scottsdale, Ariz. Purse: $9.6 million Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 Third Round Hideki Matsuyama 68-64-68—200 Ryo Hisatsune…

Saturday

At Stadium Course

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $9.6 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Third Round

Hideki Matsuyama 68-64-68—200 Ryo Hisatsune 68-63-70—201 Nicolai Hojgaard 66-70-65—201 Si Woo Kim 73-62-66—201 Maverick McNealy 67-69-65—201 Akshay Bhatia 68-67-67—202 Matt Fitzpatrick 65-70-67—202 Jake Knapp 67-69-66—202 Michael Thorbjornsen 66-71-65—202 John Parry 69-66-68—203 Pierceson Coody 66-68-70—204 Chris Gotterup 63-71-70—204 Rasmus Hojgaard 68-70-66—204 Viktor Hovland 69-70-65—204 Min Woo Lee 71-65-68—204 Stephan Jaeger 70-66-69—205 Kevin Roy 67-69-69—205 Scottie Scheffler 73-65-67—205 Sahith Theegala 70-65-70—205 Michael Brennan 70-69-67—206 Mackenzie Hughes 68-69-69—206 Brian Campbell 68-69-70—207 Ben Griffin 71-67-69—207 Sepp Straka 71-69-67—207 Jacob Bridgeman 71-68-69—208 Rickie Fowler 71-68-69—208 Ryan Fox 69-69-70—208 Michael Kim 71-65-72—208 Max McGreevy 67-72-69—208 Mac Meissner 71-68-69—208 Keith Mitchell 68-71-69—208 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 67-70-71—208 Jordan L. Smith 70-70-68—208 Sam Stevens 66-70-72—208 Sudarshan Yellamaraju 74-64-70—208 Cameron Young 70-69-69—208 Zachary Bauchou 68-68-73—209 Daniel Berger 67-71-71—209 Wyndham Clark 73-68-68—209 Harris English 70-69-70—209 A.J. Ewart 69-68-72—209 Seonghyeon Kim 70-71-68—209 Christo Lamprecht 67-73-69—209 Patrick Rodgers 72-68-69—209 Alex Smalley 74-67-68—209 Bud Cauley 70-71-69—210 Zecheng Dou 72-66-72—210 Joe Highsmith 70-70-70—210 Rico Hoey 71-69-70—210 John Keefer 69-72-69—210 Tom Kim 73-66-71—210 Kurt Kitayama 69-71-70—210 Chandler Phillips 69-68-73—210 Chad Ramey 71-67-72—210 Nick Taylor 71-68-71—210 Davis Thompson 69-68-73—210 John VanDerLaan 68-72-70—210 Cameron Davis 72-68-71—211 Kensei Hirata 68-73-70—211 Keita Nakajima 72-68-71—211 J.T. Poston 74-67-70—211 Sami Valimaki 70-68-73—211 Max Homa 69-68-75—212 Takumi Kanaya 71-68-73—212 Hank Lebioda 70-71-71—212 Seung-taek Lee 71-70-71—212 Collin Morikawa 72-69-71—212 Kristoffer Reitan 70-67-75—212 Adrien Saddier 68-71-74—213 Gary Woodland 69-71-73—213 Patton Kizzire 72-69-73—214 Xander Schauffele 71-70-73—214 Neal Shipley 69-70-76—215

