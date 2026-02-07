Live Radio
WM Phoenix Open Scores

The Associated Press

February 7, 2026, 6:50 PM

Saturday

At Stadium Course

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $9.6 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Third Round

Hideki Matsuyama 68-64-68—200
Ryo Hisatsune 68-63-70—201
Nicolai Hojgaard 66-70-65—201
Si Woo Kim 73-62-66—201
Maverick McNealy 67-69-65—201
Akshay Bhatia 68-67-67—202
Matt Fitzpatrick 65-70-67—202
Jake Knapp 67-69-66—202
Michael Thorbjornsen 66-71-65—202
John Parry 69-66-68—203
Pierceson Coody 66-68-70—204
Chris Gotterup 63-71-70—204
Rasmus Hojgaard 68-70-66—204
Viktor Hovland 69-70-65—204
Min Woo Lee 71-65-68—204
Stephan Jaeger 70-66-69—205
Kevin Roy 67-69-69—205
Scottie Scheffler 73-65-67—205
Sahith Theegala 70-65-70—205
Michael Brennan 70-69-67—206
Mackenzie Hughes 68-69-69—206
Brian Campbell 68-69-70—207
Ben Griffin 71-67-69—207
Sepp Straka 71-69-67—207
Jacob Bridgeman 71-68-69—208
Rickie Fowler 71-68-69—208
Ryan Fox 69-69-70—208
Michael Kim 71-65-72—208
Max McGreevy 67-72-69—208
Mac Meissner 71-68-69—208
Keith Mitchell 68-71-69—208
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 67-70-71—208
Jordan L. Smith 70-70-68—208
Sam Stevens 66-70-72—208
Sudarshan Yellamaraju 74-64-70—208
Cameron Young 70-69-69—208
Zachary Bauchou 68-68-73—209
Daniel Berger 67-71-71—209
Wyndham Clark 73-68-68—209
Harris English 70-69-70—209
A.J. Ewart 69-68-72—209
Seonghyeon Kim 70-71-68—209
Christo Lamprecht 67-73-69—209
Patrick Rodgers 72-68-69—209
Alex Smalley 74-67-68—209
Bud Cauley 70-71-69—210
Zecheng Dou 72-66-72—210
Joe Highsmith 70-70-70—210
Rico Hoey 71-69-70—210
John Keefer 69-72-69—210
Tom Kim 73-66-71—210
Kurt Kitayama 69-71-70—210
Chandler Phillips 69-68-73—210
Chad Ramey 71-67-72—210
Nick Taylor 71-68-71—210
Davis Thompson 69-68-73—210
John VanDerLaan 68-72-70—210
Cameron Davis 72-68-71—211
Kensei Hirata 68-73-70—211
Keita Nakajima 72-68-71—211
J.T. Poston 74-67-70—211
Sami Valimaki 70-68-73—211
Max Homa 69-68-75—212
Takumi Kanaya 71-68-73—212
Hank Lebioda 70-71-71—212
Seung-taek Lee 71-70-71—212
Collin Morikawa 72-69-71—212
Kristoffer Reitan 70-67-75—212
Adrien Saddier 68-71-74—213
Gary Woodland 69-71-73—213
Patton Kizzire 72-69-73—214
Xander Schauffele 71-70-73—214
Neal Shipley 69-70-76—215

