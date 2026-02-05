Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Addenbrooke 42, Two Roads 2 Air Academy 65, Lewis-Palmer 41 Arapahoe 62, Smoky Hill 47 Ascent Classical…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addenbrooke 42, Two Roads 2

Air Academy 65, Lewis-Palmer 41

Arapahoe 62, Smoky Hill 47

Ascent Classical 55, Nederland 18

Buena Vista 48, Ellicott 21

Colo. Springs Christian 49, Manitou Springs 10

D’Evelyn 42, Golden 28

Dawson 29, Estes Park 28

Eagle Ridge Academy 70, Prospect Ridge Academy 16

Green Mountain 63, Littleton 17

Highlands Ranch 72, Heritage 15

James Irwin Charter School 45, Woodland Park 29

Loveland Classical 46, STEM 14

Lutheran 50, Cheyenne Mountain 27

Regis Jesuit 61, Castle View 37

St. Mary’s 65, Florence 15

Standley Lake 69, Evergreen High School 55

ThunderRidge 61, Ponderosa 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

