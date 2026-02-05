Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addenbrooke 42, Two Roads 2
Air Academy 65, Lewis-Palmer 41
Arapahoe 62, Smoky Hill 47
Ascent Classical 55, Nederland 18
Buena Vista 48, Ellicott 21
Colo. Springs Christian 49, Manitou Springs 10
D’Evelyn 42, Golden 28
Dawson 29, Estes Park 28
Eagle Ridge Academy 70, Prospect Ridge Academy 16
Green Mountain 63, Littleton 17
Highlands Ranch 72, Heritage 15
James Irwin Charter School 45, Woodland Park 29
Loveland Classical 46, STEM 14
Lutheran 50, Cheyenne Mountain 27
Regis Jesuit 61, Castle View 37
St. Mary’s 65, Florence 15
Standley Lake 69, Evergreen High School 55
ThunderRidge 61, Ponderosa 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.