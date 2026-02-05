Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 72, Cabrini 36 Ascension Christian School 55, False River Academy 23 Baton…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 72, Cabrini 36

Ascension Christian School 55, False River Academy 23

Baton Rouge Episcopal 52, Baker 19

Benton 59, C.E. Byrd 29

Bonnabel 44, West Jefferson 30

Booker T. Washington 57, Morris Jeff 5

Captain Shreve 64, Red River 28

Central Private 61, Tara 35

Chalmette 30, Abramson 25

East Jefferson 41, Fisher 18

Hannan 55, St. Scholastica 30

Haughton 44, Parkway 43

Huntington 61, Airline 35

Liberty 42, Woodlawn (BR) 40

Mansfield 32, Winnfield 28

Natchitoches Central 60, Evangel Christian Academy 13

Neville 49, West Monroe 44

North Iberville 64, Louisiana School for the Deaf 28

Northeast 51, Slaughter 19

Northside Christian 44, South Cameron 42

Opelousas 40, Cecilia 32

Pine Prairie 65, Mamou 29

Plain Dealing 43, Glenbrook 27

Pleasant Hill 54, Providence Classical 49

Sacred Heart 72, Cabrini 36

St. Charles Catholic 56, Riverside Academy 18

St. Martin’s 49, Thomas Jefferson 13

Summerfield 48, Gibsland-Coleman 36

University 84, Helix Mentorship Academy 12

Welsh 48, Lafayette Renaissance 21

White Castle 50, Patterson 30

Woodlawn (SH) 54, Shreveport Northwood 21

