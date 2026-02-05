Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 72, Cabrini 36
Ascension Christian School 55, False River Academy 23
Baton Rouge Episcopal 52, Baker 19
Benton 59, C.E. Byrd 29
Bonnabel 44, West Jefferson 30
Booker T. Washington 57, Morris Jeff 5
Captain Shreve 64, Red River 28
Central Private 61, Tara 35
Chalmette 30, Abramson 25
East Jefferson 41, Fisher 18
Hannan 55, St. Scholastica 30
Haughton 44, Parkway 43
Huntington 61, Airline 35
Liberty 42, Woodlawn (BR) 40
Mansfield 32, Winnfield 28
Natchitoches Central 60, Evangel Christian Academy 13
Neville 49, West Monroe 44
North Iberville 64, Louisiana School for the Deaf 28
Northeast 51, Slaughter 19
Northside Christian 44, South Cameron 42
Opelousas 40, Cecilia 32
Pine Prairie 65, Mamou 29
Plain Dealing 43, Glenbrook 27
Pleasant Hill 54, Providence Classical 49
Sacred Heart 72, Cabrini 36
St. Charles Catholic 56, Riverside Academy 18
St. Martin’s 49, Thomas Jefferson 13
Summerfield 48, Gibsland-Coleman 36
University 84, Helix Mentorship Academy 12
Welsh 48, Lafayette Renaissance 21
White Castle 50, Patterson 30
Woodlawn (SH) 54, Shreveport Northwood 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.