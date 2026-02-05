Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bardstown 59, Lafayette 56 Bellevue (KY) 68, Holmes (KY) 40 Breathitt Co. 55, Jackson City 15 Clay…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bardstown 59, Lafayette 56

Bellevue (KY) 68, Holmes (KY) 40

Breathitt Co. 55, Jackson City 15

Clay Co. 68, Jackson Co. 0

Dayton (KY) 39, Williamstown 27

East Jessamine 55, Henry Clay 47

George Rogers Clark 74, Bourbon Co. 16

Hart Co. 47, Owensboro Apollo 28

Lawrence Co. 68, East Carter 58

Lex. Christian 54, Lexington Catholic 46

Newport Central Catholic 63, Boone Co. 35

North Oldham 60, Woodford Co. 38

Oldham County 49, Eminence 39

Paintsville 70, Magoffin Co. 44

Paris (KY) 50, Owsley Co. 40

Perry Co. Central 57, Buckhorn 35

Rockcastle County 71, Corbin 53

Rowan Co. 68, Fleming Co. 56

Ryle 66, Highlands (KY) 49

Sayre (KY) 60, Wolfe Co. 38

Scott (KY) 67, St. Henry (KY) 61

Taylor Co. 60, Breckinridge County 52

Walton-Verona 61, Grant Co. 55

Western Hills 58, Great Crossing 51

