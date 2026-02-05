Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bardstown 59, Lafayette 56
Bellevue (KY) 68, Holmes (KY) 40
Breathitt Co. 55, Jackson City 15
Clay Co. 68, Jackson Co. 0
Dayton (KY) 39, Williamstown 27
East Jessamine 55, Henry Clay 47
George Rogers Clark 74, Bourbon Co. 16
Hart Co. 47, Owensboro Apollo 28
Lawrence Co. 68, East Carter 58
Lex. Christian 54, Lexington Catholic 46
Newport Central Catholic 63, Boone Co. 35
North Oldham 60, Woodford Co. 38
Oldham County 49, Eminence 39
Paintsville 70, Magoffin Co. 44
Paris (KY) 50, Owsley Co. 40
Perry Co. Central 57, Buckhorn 35
Rockcastle County 71, Corbin 53
Rowan Co. 68, Fleming Co. 56
Ryle 66, Highlands (KY) 49
Sayre (KY) 60, Wolfe Co. 38
Scott (KY) 67, St. Henry (KY) 61
Taylor Co. 60, Breckinridge County 52
Walton-Verona 61, Grant Co. 55
Western Hills 58, Great Crossing 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
