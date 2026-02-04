VJ Edgecombe scores 25 in 76ers’ 4th straight win, 113-94 over Warriors with Curry sidelined

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie VJ Edgecombe had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Andre Drummond added 12 points…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie VJ Edgecombe had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Andre Drummond added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers won their fifth straight game, 113-94 on Tuesday night over the Golden State Warriors, who were missing Stephen Curry because of a painful right knee.

Trendon Watford had 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench while Adem Bona made all five of his first-half field goals in nine minutes to help the Sixers to a 58-56 lead at the break. Bona finished with 11 points.

The Sixers grabbed 24 offensive rebounds for a 55-34 advantage on the boards and scored 15 points off the Warriors’ 20 turnovers.

Philadelphia’s second bus arrived only about 75 minutes before tipoff because of Bay Area traffic, but coach Nick Nurse was unconcerned about his team having a prolonged warmup since it was the second game of a back-to-back. The Sixers beat the Clippers 128-113 on Monday.

Curry exited early from Golden State’s 131-124 loss to Detroit on Friday because of the troublesome knee. Forward Jonathan Kuminga, whose future with the franchise remains uncertain, sat out his fifth straight game with a bone bruise in his left knee.

Gui Santos and Pat Spencer scored 13 points apiece and Moses Moody added 12 for the Warriors, who lost a third straight game at home.

With Golden State trailing 16-9 early, Draymond Green and Al Horford hit consecutive 3-pointers midway through the first quarter on which they both assisted for the other. Golden State hit eight 3s in the opening period and shot 12 for 19 overall (63.2%). Horford had 10 points playing through foul trouble.

76ers: Continue their five-game West Coast swing at the Lakers on Thursday night.

Warriors: Visit Phoenix on Thursday night.

