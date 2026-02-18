United States 2, Sweden 1, OT First Period_Penalties_1, Sweden, Gustav Forsling, slashing, 3:21. Second Period_1, United States, Dylan Larkin, 11:03…

United States 2, Sweden 1, OT

First Period_Penalties_1, Sweden, Gustav Forsling, slashing, 3:21.

Second Period_1, United States, Dylan Larkin, 11:03 (Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes). Penalties_1, Sweden, Hampus Lindholm, tripping, 17:28.

Third Period_2, Sweden, Mika Zibanejad, 1:31 (Lucas Raymond and Gabriel Landeskog). Penalties_1, United States, Vincent Trocheck, tripping, 17:25.

Overtime_3, United States, Quinn Hughes, 3:27 (Matt Boldy and Auston Matthews).

Shots on Goal_United States 10-20-4-6_40. Sweden 11-8-10-0_29.

Goalies_United States, Connor Hellebuyck. Sweden, Jacob Markstrom.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Canada. Wes McCauley, Canada. Scott Cherrey, Canada. Onni Hautamaki, Finland.

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.