United States 2, Sweden 1, OT
First Period_Penalties_1, Sweden, Gustav Forsling, slashing, 3:21.
Second Period_1, United States, Dylan Larkin, 11:03 (Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes). Penalties_1, Sweden, Hampus Lindholm, tripping, 17:28.
Third Period_2, Sweden, Mika Zibanejad, 1:31 (Lucas Raymond and Gabriel Landeskog). Penalties_1, United States, Vincent Trocheck, tripping, 17:25.
Overtime_3, United States, Quinn Hughes, 3:27 (Matt Boldy and Auston Matthews).
Shots on Goal_United States 10-20-4-6_40. Sweden 11-8-10-0_29.
Goalies_United States, Connor Hellebuyck. Sweden, Jacob Markstrom.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Canada. Wes McCauley, Canada. Scott Cherrey, Canada. Onni Hautamaki, Finland.
