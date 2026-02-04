Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buhl 46, Filer 40
Burley 71, Minico 69
Carey 56, Castleford 48
Cole Valley 64, Fruitland 32
Dietrich 67, Camas County 65
Homedale 53, Weiser 49
Idaho City 60, Gem State Adventist 41
Immaculate Conception 75, Clark Fork 74
Kendrick 63, Potlatch 35
Lakeside 70, Bonners Ferry 66
Lewiston 76, Coeur d’Alene 69
Logos 49, Troy 39
McCall-Donnelly 57, Payette 26
Mountain Home 74, Wood River 62
North Star Charter 65, Centennial Baptist 40
Post Falls 66, Lakeland High School 47
Prairie 60, Lapwai 41
Priest River 76, Coeur du Christ 73
Richfield 51, Hansen 47
Rockland 62, Challis 21
Rogers (Spokane), Wash. 57, Moscow 54
Salmon River 68, Tri-Valley 44
Sugar-Salem 69, Kimberly 32
Timberline-Weippe 61, Nezperce 54
Twin Falls 55, Jerome 31
W. Jefferson 47, N. Fremont 45
Watersprings 53, Butte County 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.