Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buhl 46, Filer 40

Burley 71, Minico 69

Carey 56, Castleford 48

Cole Valley 64, Fruitland 32

Dietrich 67, Camas County 65

Homedale 53, Weiser 49

Idaho City 60, Gem State Adventist 41

Immaculate Conception 75, Clark Fork 74

Kendrick 63, Potlatch 35

Lakeside 70, Bonners Ferry 66

Lewiston 76, Coeur d’Alene 69

Logos 49, Troy 39

McCall-Donnelly 57, Payette 26

Mountain Home 74, Wood River 62

North Star Charter 65, Centennial Baptist 40

Post Falls 66, Lakeland High School 47

Prairie 60, Lapwai 41

Priest River 76, Coeur du Christ 73

Richfield 51, Hansen 47

Rockland 62, Challis 21

Rogers (Spokane), Wash. 57, Moscow 54

Salmon River 68, Tri-Valley 44

Sugar-Salem 69, Kimberly 32

Timberline-Weippe 61, Nezperce 54

Twin Falls 55, Jerome 31

W. Jefferson 47, N. Fremont 45

Watersprings 53, Butte County 47

