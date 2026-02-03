Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
BFA 57, St Johnsbury 38
Danville 59, Richford 46
Hazen 54, Lamoille 52
Littleton, N.H. 82, Canaan Memorial 48
Lyndon 59, U-32 55
Mt Abraham 62, Milton 38
Mt Mansfield 54, Champlain Valley 37
People’s Academy 59, Spaulding 45
Thetford Academy 41, Randolph 36
Twinfield/Cabot 76, Blue Mountain 38
Vergennes Union 50, Enosburg Falls 28
