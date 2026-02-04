Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bedford 70, Nashua South 28 Belmont 55, Inter-Lakes 35 Berlin 35, White Mountains 16 Bow 52, Merrimack…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 70, Nashua South 28

Belmont 55, Inter-Lakes 35

Berlin 35, White Mountains 16

Bow 52, Merrimack Valley 45

Campbell 35, Conant 30

Colebrook 69, Lisbon 12

Derryfield 69, Kingswood 33

Fall Mountain 44, Monadnock 22

Farmington 60, Sunapee 20

Groveton 52, Moultonborough 20

Hanover 47, Kennett 10

Hollis/Brookline 53, Timberlane 50

Holy Family 55, Pittsfield 14

Kearsarge 50, Newfound Regional 10

Lebanon 47, Coe-Brown 46

Littleton 40, Canaan Memorial, Vt. 30

Londonderry 40, Windham 27

Man. Central-Man. West 56, Goffstown 35

Mascoma Valley 53, Hillsboro-Deering 18

Merrimack 55, Dover 49

Milford 46, Bishop Brady 22

Mount Royal 43, Nute 37

Newmarket 38, Epping 13

Pembroke Academy 44, Souhegan 34

Raymond 60, Winnisquam 35

St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Gilford 31

Stevens 61, Newport 12

Trinity 47, Keene 32

