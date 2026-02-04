Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 70, Nashua South 28
Belmont 55, Inter-Lakes 35
Berlin 35, White Mountains 16
Bow 52, Merrimack Valley 45
Campbell 35, Conant 30
Colebrook 69, Lisbon 12
Derryfield 69, Kingswood 33
Fall Mountain 44, Monadnock 22
Farmington 60, Sunapee 20
Groveton 52, Moultonborough 20
Hanover 47, Kennett 10
Hollis/Brookline 53, Timberlane 50
Holy Family 55, Pittsfield 14
Kearsarge 50, Newfound Regional 10
Lebanon 47, Coe-Brown 46
Littleton 40, Canaan Memorial, Vt. 30
Londonderry 40, Windham 27
Man. Central-Man. West 56, Goffstown 35
Mascoma Valley 53, Hillsboro-Deering 18
Merrimack 55, Dover 49
Milford 46, Bishop Brady 22
Mount Royal 43, Nute 37
Newmarket 38, Epping 13
Pembroke Academy 44, Souhegan 34
Raymond 60, Winnisquam 35
St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Gilford 31
Stevens 61, Newport 12
Trinity 47, Keene 32
___
