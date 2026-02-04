Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Ashley Ridge 63, R.B. Stall 20 Beaufort 61, Bishop England 50 Blackville-Hilda 42, Calhoun County 25 Bridges…

Ashley Ridge 63, R.B. Stall 20

Beaufort 61, Bishop England 50

Blackville-Hilda 42, Calhoun County 25

Bridges 46, Edisto 18

Brookland-Cayce 34, Aiken 33

Colleton Prep 37, Hilton Head Prep 30

Dutch Fork 61, White Knoll 26

Gray Collegiate Academy 65, Airport 20

Holly Hill Academy 41, Jefferson Davis Academy 28

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 67, Williston-Elko 27

Lexington 52, Chapin 24

Midland Valley 63, Gilbert 30

Ninety Six 37, Batesburg-Leesville 30

North Augusta 64, South Aiken 22

Northwood Academy 66, Porter-Gaud 25

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 50, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 39

Ridge Spring-Monetta 51, North 39

River Bluff 69, Irmo 62

South Florence def. Lakewood, forfeit

Strom Thurmond def. ALA-Lexington, forfeit

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.