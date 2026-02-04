Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashley Ridge 63, R.B. Stall 20
Beaufort 61, Bishop England 50
Blackville-Hilda 42, Calhoun County 25
Bridges 46, Edisto 18
Brookland-Cayce 34, Aiken 33
Colleton Prep 37, Hilton Head Prep 30
Dutch Fork 61, White Knoll 26
Gray Collegiate Academy 65, Airport 20
Holly Hill Academy 41, Jefferson Davis Academy 28
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 67, Williston-Elko 27
Lexington 52, Chapin 24
Midland Valley 63, Gilbert 30
Ninety Six 37, Batesburg-Leesville 30
North Augusta 64, South Aiken 22
Northwood Academy 66, Porter-Gaud 25
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 50, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 39
Ridge Spring-Monetta 51, North 39
River Bluff 69, Irmo 62
South Florence def. Lakewood, forfeit
Strom Thurmond def. ALA-Lexington, forfeit
___
