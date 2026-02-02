Trail Blazers face the Suns on 5-game losing streak

Phoenix Suns (30-20, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-27, 10th in the Western Conference) Portland, Oregon;…

Phoenix Suns (30-20, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-27, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to end its five-game slide when the Trail Blazers take on Phoenix.

The Trail Blazers have gone 18-14 against Western Conference teams. Portland has a 9-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Suns are 20-14 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference with 15.7 fast break points per game led by Devin Booker averaging 3.4.

The Trail Blazers average 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Suns allow. The Suns average 113.8 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 117.9 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 19 the Suns won 127-110 led by 19 points from Booker, while Shaedon Sharpe scored 29 points for the Trail Blazers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Clingan is shooting 51.8% and averaging 11.1 points for the Trail Blazers. Sharpe is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dillon Brooks is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Suns. Collin Gillespie is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 110.1 points, 47.8 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 109.7 points, 41.0 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Deni Avdija: out (back), Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (knee), Jrue Holiday: out (personal), Vit Krejci: out (ankle), Kris Murray: out (back), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Suns: Jalen Green: out (hip), Devin Booker: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

