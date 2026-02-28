Tigers right-hander Troy Melton is expected to miss the start of season due to elbow inflammation

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Troy Melton is not expected to be available for the start of the…

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Troy Melton is not expected to be available for the start of the season due to inflammation in his right elbow.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters Friday that Melton won’t throw for one to two weeks. Melton told the Detroit Free-Press on Saturday he is “not too concerned over anything too long-term.”

Melton, 25, was 3-2 with a 2.76 ERA in 16 games, including four starts, as a rookie in 2025.

Melton’s chances of earning a spot in the rotation took a hit when the Tigers agreed to deals with veteran starting pitchers Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.