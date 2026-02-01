Stars top Mammoth 3-2 for 4th straight win

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Thomas Harley and Wyatt Johnston each scored a power-play goal in the first period to…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Thomas Harley and Wyatt Johnston each scored a power-play goal in the first period to lead the Dallas Stars over the Utah Mammoth 3-2 on Saturday night.

Matt Duchene also scored in the first to help Dallas wrap up a three-game trip with its fourth straight victory. Jamie Benn had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 12 saves for the Stars.

Kailer Yamamoto scored twice for Utah. JJ Peterka assisted on both goals, increasing his career total to 101 assists. Karel Vejmelka made 28 stops for the Mammoth, who had won four home games in a row.

Dallas converted twice on the power play to seize a 2-0 lead early in the first.

Harley’s close-range snap shot opened the scoring 2:11 into the game. Johnston tipped in the puck for his 29th goal of the season at 7:42.

Yamamoto got one back with 9:37 left in the period, firing the puck between two defenders. But the Stars made it 3-1 when Duchene snapped in a shot with 3:23 remaining in the first.

Yamamoto struck again on a wrist shot at the 6:41 of the third.

Utah generated only 14 shots on goal.

Up next

Stars: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Mammoth: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

