Sports on TV for Friday, Feb. 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Feb. 27 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 3 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Feb. 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Western

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

4 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

5:05 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Miami

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan

ESPNU — Yale at Cornell

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dayton at George Washington

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Akron at Kent St.

FOX — Michigan at Illinois

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia Southern at Marshall

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Kentucky

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Oklahoma

9:30 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at LSU

10 p.m.

FS1 — Big Four Meet: From Los Angeles

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Second Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Second Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course), Singapore

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Third Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Miami vs. Philadelphia (SS), Clearwater, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Detroit

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Oklahoma City

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

NFLN — 2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Backs and Tight Ends, Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Vegas at Washington

SAILING

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — Sail GP: KPMG Sydney Sail Grand Prix, Event 03 – Day 1, Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Wolverhampton Wanderers

6:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Qualifier Group Stage, Cayman Islands vs. Jamaica, Group B, Willemstad, Curaçao

8:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Qualifier Group Stage, Grenada vs. El Salvador, Group A, Managua, Nicaragua

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Acapulco-ATP & Dubai-ATP Semifinals; Austin-WTA, Santiago-ATP & Merida-WTA Quarterfinals

UNRIVALED BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

TRUTV — Rose vs. Phantom, Miami

2:15 p.m.

TRUTV — Vinyl vs. Mist, Miami

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Breeze vs. Laces, Miami

TRUTV — Breeze vs. Laces, Miami

8:45 p.m.

TNT — Hive vs. Lunar Owls, Miami

TRUTV — Hive vs. Lunar Owls, Miami

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Major League Volleyball: Orlando at Dallas

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.