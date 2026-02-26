Sports on TV for Friday, Feb. 27

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Feb. 27
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Western
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
4 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
5:05 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Florida at Miami
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan
ESPNU — Yale at Cornell
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Dayton at George Washington
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Akron at Kent St.
FOX — Michigan at Illinois
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia Southern at Marshall
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Kentucky
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Oklahoma
9:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at LSU
10 p.m.
FS1 — Big Four Meet: From Los Angeles
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Second Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Second Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course), Singapore
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Third Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Miami vs. Philadelphia (SS), Clearwater, Fla.
3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz.
8 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Detroit
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Oklahoma City
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
NFLN — 2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Backs and Tight Ends, Indianapolis
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Vegas at Washington
SAILING
1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
CBSSN — Sail GP: KPMG Sydney Sail Grand Prix, Event 03 – Day 1, Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Wolverhampton Wanderers
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Qualifier Group Stage, Cayman Islands vs. Jamaica, Group B, Willemstad, Curaçao
8:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Qualifier Group Stage, Grenada vs. El Salvador, Group A, Managua, Nicaragua
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Acapulco-ATP & Dubai-ATP Semifinals; Austin-WTA, Santiago-ATP & Merida-WTA Quarterfinals
UNRIVALED BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
TRUTV — Rose vs. Phantom, Miami
2:15 p.m.
TRUTV — Vinyl vs. Mist, Miami
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Breeze vs. Laces, Miami
TRUTV — Breeze vs. Laces, Miami
8:45 p.m.
TNT — Hive vs. Lunar Owls, Miami
TRUTV — Hive vs. Lunar Owls, Miami
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Major League Volleyball: Orlando at Dallas
_____
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.