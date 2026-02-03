All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 37 28 8 1 0 57 109 67…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 37 28 8 1 0 57 109 67 Pensacola 36 21 10 4 1 47 111 106 Huntsville 37 20 11 5 1 46 119 97 Roanoke 37 19 15 2 1 41 104 100 Evansville 36 17 13 1 5 40 94 94 Quad City 38 17 16 4 1 39 100 107 Knoxville 35 16 16 1 2 35 85 97 Birmingham 37 15 17 1 4 35 97 123 Macon 34 14 14 3 3 34 79 90 Fayetteville 35 14 16 4 1 33 77 94

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.