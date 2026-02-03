All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|37
|28
|8
|1
|0
|57
|109
|67
|Pensacola
|36
|21
|10
|4
|1
|47
|111
|106
|Huntsville
|37
|20
|11
|5
|1
|46
|119
|97
|Roanoke
|37
|19
|15
|2
|1
|41
|104
|100
|Evansville
|36
|17
|13
|1
|5
|40
|94
|94
|Quad City
|38
|17
|16
|4
|1
|39
|100
|107
|Knoxville
|35
|16
|16
|1
|2
|35
|85
|97
|Birmingham
|37
|15
|17
|1
|4
|35
|97
|123
|Macon
|34
|14
|14
|3
|3
|34
|79
|90
|Fayetteville
|35
|14
|16
|4
|1
|33
|77
|94
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
