All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|37
|28
|8
|1
|0
|57
|109
|67
|Pensacola
|36
|21
|10
|4
|1
|47
|111
|106
|Huntsville
|37
|20
|11
|5
|1
|46
|119
|97
|Roanoke
|37
|19
|15
|2
|1
|41
|104
|100
|Evansville
|36
|17
|13
|1
|5
|40
|94
|94
|Quad City
|38
|17
|16
|4
|1
|39
|100
|107
|Knoxville
|35
|16
|16
|1
|2
|35
|85
|97
|Birmingham
|37
|15
|17
|1
|4
|35
|97
|123
|Macon
|34
|14
|14
|3
|3
|34
|79
|90
|Fayetteville
|35
|14
|16
|4
|1
|33
|77
|94
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville 3, Macon 0
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
