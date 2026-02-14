Poulin listed as active. Captain set to rejoin Canada for Olympic women’s hockey quarterfinal

MILAN (AP) — Canada is set to welcome back “Captain Clutch,” with Marie-Philip Poulin listed in the lineup for a…

MILAN (AP) — Canada is set to welcome back “Captain Clutch,” with Marie-Philip Poulin listed in the lineup for a women’s hockey quarterfinal game against Germany at the Milan Cortina Games on Saturday.

Poulin returns after missing two-plus games with an injury to her right knee sustained in a 5-1 win over Czechia on Monday. The 34-year-old skated on her own Thursday before practicing fully with the team the following day.

Poulin said her knee was progressively feeling better, despite some soreness.

She is making her fifth Olympic appearance. Poulin’s 17 goals at the Olympics are one short of matching Canada’s career record held by Hayley Wickenheiser. She earned her nickname by scoring the Olympic gold medal-clinching goals three times.

Not dressing for Canada is starting goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens. It’s not clear if it’s an injury-related issue or the Canadians giving the veteran a rest.

Canada is the defending Olympic champion and seeded second entering the knockout round. The Canadians are favored to beat seventh-seeded Germany and advance to the semifinals set for Monday.

