Phoenix plays Golden State in conference matchup

Golden State Warriors (27-24, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (30-20, sixth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Collin Gillespie and the Phoenix Suns host Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors in Western Conference play.

The Suns are 20-14 in Western Conference games. Phoenix has a 4-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors are 17-14 in Western Conference play. Golden State ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

The Suns average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Warriors allow. The Warriors average 16.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Suns allow.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 119-116 on Dec. 21. Stephen Curry scored 28 points to help lead the Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is averaging 13.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Suns. Dillon Brooks is averaging 20.6 points over the past 10 games.

Podziemski is averaging 12.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Warriors. Moses Moody is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 109.7 points, 41.0 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 119.1 points, 40.3 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Jalen Green: out (hip), Devin Booker: out (ankle).

Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), LJ Cryer: out (hamstring), Jonathan Kuminga: out (knee), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Seth Curry: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

