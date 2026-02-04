Philadelphia and Ottawa meet in Eastern Conference play

Ottawa Senators (27-22-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (25-20-10, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Ottawa Senators (27-22-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (25-20-10, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the Ottawa Senators face off in Eastern Conference play.

Philadelphia has gone 13-9-6 at home and 25-20-10 overall. The Flyers serve 10.3 penalty minutes per game to rank sixth in NHL play.

Ottawa is 27-22-7 overall and 13-12-3 on the road. The Senators have gone 25-9-3 when scoring at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Senators won the previous meeting 3-2 in overtime. Tim Stutzle scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Tippett has 19 goals and 16 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Jake Sanderson has 11 goals and 36 assists for the Senators. Stutzle has scored seven goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Senators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

