Panthers bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Bruins

Boston Bruins (32-20-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (28-24-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers will try to break a four-game slide when they take on the Boston Bruins.

Florida is 28-24-3 overall with a 5-8-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have gone 12-3-2 in games decided by a single goal.

Boston has a 9-8-1 record in Atlantic Division games and a 32-20-4 record overall. The Bruins have allowed 175 goals while scoring 189 for a +14 scoring differential.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Panthers won the previous matchup 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has 16 goals and 26 assists for the Panthers. Uvis Balinskis has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 22 goals and 47 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has scored seven goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 5.5 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Bruins: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

