Olympic Sports on TV for Wednesday, Feb. 4

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Feb. 4

ALPINE SKIING

11:30 p.m.

Streaming only — Men’s Downhill: Training

Streaming only — Women’s Downhill: Training

CURLING

7:05 a.m.

Streaming only — Canada vs. Czechia (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

Streaming only — Estonia vs. Switzerland (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

Streaming only — Great Britain vs. Norway (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

Streaming only — Sweden vs. South Korea (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

10:05 p.m.

Streaming only — Great Britain vs. Estonia (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

Streaming only — Norway vs. United States (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

Streaming only — South Korea vs. Italy (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

Streaming only — Sweden vs. Czechia (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

