Olympic Sports on TV for Wednesday, Feb. 4

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Feb. 4
ALPINE SKIING
11:30 p.m.
Streaming only — Men’s Downhill: Training
Streaming only — Women’s Downhill: Training
CURLING
7:05 a.m.
Streaming only — Canada vs. Czechia (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
Streaming only — Estonia vs. Switzerland (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
Streaming only — Great Britain vs. Norway (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
Streaming only — Sweden vs. South Korea (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
10:05 p.m.
Streaming only — Great Britain vs. Estonia (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
Streaming only — Norway vs. United States (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
Streaming only — South Korea vs. Italy (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
Streaming only — Sweden vs. Czechia (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
_____
