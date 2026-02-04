Olympic Sports on TV for Thursday, Feb. 5

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Feb. 5
ALPINE SKIING
11:30 p.m.
Streaming only — Men’s Downhill: Training
Streaming only — Women’s Downhill: Training
CURLING
2:35 a.m.
Streaming only — Norway vs. Canada (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
USA — United States vs. Switzerland (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
7:00 a.m.
USA — Canada vs. Italy (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
7:05 a.m.
Streaming only — Canada vs. Italy (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
Streaming only — Czechia vs. Great Britain (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
Streaming only — Estonia vs. Sweden (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
Streaming only — Switzerland vs. South Korea (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
11:00 a.m.
CNBC — Norway vs. United States (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
12:30 p.m.
CNBC — United States vs. Switzerland (Mixed doubles Round-Robin) Re-air
10:05 p.m.
Streaming only — Italy vs. Switzerland (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
Streaming only — Sweden vs. Great Britain (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
Streaming only — United States vs. Canada (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
FIGURE SKATING
10:00 p.m.
USA — Team: Rhythm Dance
11:35 p.m.
USA — Team: Pairs Short
HOCKEY
12:10 a.m.
Streaming only — Sweden vs. Germany (Women’s Group B)
2:40 a.m.
Streaming only — Italy vs. France (Women’s Group B)
4:40 a.m.
USA — United States vs. Czechia (Women’s Group A)
9:10 a.m.
Streaming only — Finland vs. Canada (Women’s Group A)
9:45 a.m.
USA — Finland vs. Canada (Women’s Group A)
11:30 a.m.
USA — United States vs. Czechia (Women’s Group A) Re-air
SNOWBOARDING
7:30 a.m.
Streaming only — Men’s Snowboard Big Air: Qualifying
USA — Men’s Snowboard Big Air: Qualifying
_____
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.