Olympic Sports on TV for Thursday, Feb. 5

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Feb. 5

ALPINE SKIING

11:30 p.m.

Streaming only — Men’s Downhill: Training

Streaming only — Women’s Downhill: Training

CURLING

2:35 a.m.

Streaming only — Norway vs. Canada (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

USA — United States vs. Switzerland (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

7:00 a.m.

USA — Canada vs. Italy (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

7:05 a.m.

Streaming only — Canada vs. Italy (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

Streaming only — Czechia vs. Great Britain (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

Streaming only — Estonia vs. Sweden (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

Streaming only — Switzerland vs. South Korea (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

11:00 a.m.

CNBC — Norway vs. United States (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

12:30 p.m.

CNBC — United States vs. Switzerland (Mixed doubles Round-Robin) Re-air

10:05 p.m.

Streaming only — Italy vs. Switzerland (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

Streaming only — Sweden vs. Great Britain (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

Streaming only — United States vs. Canada (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

FIGURE SKATING

10:00 p.m.

USA — Team: Rhythm Dance

11:35 p.m.

USA — Team: Pairs Short

HOCKEY

12:10 a.m.

Streaming only — Sweden vs. Germany (Women’s Group B)

2:40 a.m.

Streaming only — Italy vs. France (Women’s Group B)

4:40 a.m.

USA — United States vs. Czechia (Women’s Group A)

9:10 a.m.

Streaming only — Finland vs. Canada (Women’s Group A)

9:45 a.m.

USA — Finland vs. Canada (Women’s Group A)

11:30 a.m.

USA — United States vs. Czechia (Women’s Group A) Re-air

SNOWBOARDING

7:30 a.m.

Streaming only — Men’s Snowboard Big Air: Qualifying

USA — Men’s Snowboard Big Air: Qualifying

