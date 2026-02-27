Oilers visit the Sharks after Walman’s 2-goal performance

Edmonton Oilers (29-23-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (27-25-4, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California; Saturday,…

Edmonton Oilers (29-23-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (27-25-4, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks after Jake Walman’s two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Oilers’ 8-1 win.

San Jose is 8-9-3 against the Pacific Division and 27-25-4 overall. The Sharks have a 13-5-3 record in games decided by one goal.

Edmonton has gone 29-23-8 overall with a 9-4-3 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers are first in the Western Conference with 53 power-play goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Oilers won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiefer Sherwood has scored 17 goals with six assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 30 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has five goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-6-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.