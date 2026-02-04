Oilers face the Flames in Pacific Division play

Edmonton Oilers (28-21-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (22-27-6, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m.…

Edmonton Oilers (28-21-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (22-27-6, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -131, Flames +110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers in a matchup of Pacific Division opponents.

Calgary is 22-27-6 overall with an 8-6-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Flames have allowed 164 goals while scoring 136 for a -28 scoring differential.

Edmonton is 8-2-3 against the Pacific Division and 28-21-8 overall. The Oilers serve 9.5 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in the league.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Flames won the previous matchup 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Frost has scored 12 goals with 15 assists for the Flames. Yegor Sharangovich has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Evan Bouchard has 15 goals and 45 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.