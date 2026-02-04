New York takes on Denver, looks for 5th straight home win

Denver Nuggets (33-18, third in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (32-18, second in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Denver Nuggets (33-18, third in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (32-18, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Denver trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Knicks are 20-6 on their home court. New York is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 27.0 assists per game led by Jalen Brunson averaging 6.0.

The Nuggets have gone 19-8 away from home. Denver is 6-7 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knicks are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Nuggets allow to opponents. The Nuggets average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than the Knicks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 19.8 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jamal Murray is scoring 25.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Nuggets. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 113.4 points, 49.0 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.8 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 109.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle), Josh Hart: day to day (undisclosed), Mohamed Diawara: day to day (ankle), Miles McBride: day to day (ankle).

Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring).

