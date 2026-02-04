New Orleans plays Milwaukee on 3-game road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (13-39, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (19-29, 12th in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Wednesday,…

New Orleans Pelicans (13-39, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (19-29, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -4.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Milwaukee looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Bucks have gone 10-12 at home. Milwaukee is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 26.2 assists per game led by Ryan Rollins averaging 5.6.

The Pelicans are 5-20 in road games. New Orleans averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 11-18 when winning the turnover battle.

The Bucks are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 48.0% the Pelicans allow to opponents. The Pelicans are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 46.6% the Bucks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollins is averaging 16.6 points, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 2-8, averaging 105.6 points, 42.2 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, 46.3 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), Gary Harris: out (hamstring), Bobby Portis: out (hip), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (oblique), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

Pelicans: Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

