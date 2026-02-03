Minnesota faces Toronto for non-conference matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves (31-20, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (30-21, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30…

Minnesota Timberwolves (31-20, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (30-21, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Toronto Raptors in non-conference play.

The Raptors are 14-11 on their home court. Toronto is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves have gone 14-12 away from home. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 44.9 rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 11.3.

The Raptors average 113.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 114.5 the Timberwolves allow. The Timberwolves average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Raptors give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

Gobert is shooting 70.3% and averaging 10.7 points for the Timberwolves. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 112.4 points, 43.2 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 115.8 points, 45.6 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back).

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

