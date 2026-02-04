Miguel Andujar and San Diego Padres agree to $4 million, 1-year contract, AP source says

Miguel Andujar and the San Diego Padres agreed Wednesday to a $4 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the…

Miguel Andujar and the San Diego Padres agreed Wednesday to a $4 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

Andujar can earn more than $2 million in performance bonuses. The outfielder had a $3 million salary last year.

Andujar, who turns 30 on March 2, hit .318 with 10 homers and 44 RBIs last year for the Athletics and Cincinnati, which acquired him on July 31 for minor league right-hander Kenya Huggins.

A nine-year major league veteran, Andujar has a .282 batting average with 53 homers and 223 RBIs for the New York Yankees (2017-22), Pittsburgh (2022-23), the Athletics (2024-25) and Reds.

Andujar, who also plays third base, hit .297 with 27 homers and 92 RBIs in 2018, finishing second to Shohei Ohtani in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.