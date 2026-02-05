Lomberg scores tiebreaking goal in 3rd and Flames top scuffling Oilers 4-3 to take season series

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matvei Gridin had a goal and an assist for the rookie’s first multipoint game in the…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matvei Gridin had a goal and an assist for the rookie’s first multipoint game in the NHL, leading the Calgary Flames to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Ryan Lomberg scored the go-ahead goal at 6:44 of the third period. Jonathan Huberdeau and Connor Zary also scored for Calgary. Nazem Kadri, MacKenzie Weegar and Zach Whitecloud had two assists apiece.

The Flames took the season series against their provincial rival, winning three of four meetings.

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for the Oilers, who limped into the Olympic break on a three-game losing streak. Evan Bouchard had three assists.

Flames goalie Devin Cooley stopped 36 shots. Tristan Jarry made 21 saves for Edmonton.

A bouncing puck in front went on net off Lomberg’s skate, forcing Jarry to kick out his pad. Lomberg buried the rebound to give the Flames a 4-3 lead.

Calgary led 3-1 before Draisaitl scored his second power-play goal of the game at 18:26 of the second period. Kapanen tied it 4:17 into the third.

Draisaitl (1,036) moved past Mark Messier (1,034) into fourth place on Edmonton’s career points list. Draisaitl is seven back of Jari Kurri for third. Wayne Gretzky (1,669) leads, followed by Connor McDavid (1,178).

Edmonton has given up goals on five consecutive penalty kills after Calgary converted each of its first two power plays in the first period.

Gridin’s third career goal was his second in three games as the 19-year-old continues to impress on a line with Huberdeau and Morgan Frost.

Up next

Oilers: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 25.

Flames: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 26.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.