Latvia’s Alberts Smits and other players to watch on underdog teams at the Milan Olympics

MILAN (AP) — The NHL not participating in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing opened the door for players outside the…

MILAN (AP) — The NHL not participating in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing opened the door for players outside the league to step up, and the standout turned out to be a 17-year-old prospect.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored seven goals to help Slovakia take home the bronze medal — its first of any color in the country’s history at the Games. Less than five months later, the Montreal Canadiens chose him with the first pick in the draft.

Four years later, the NHL’s best are in Milan, but so is one draft-eligible prospect who at 18 is the youngest player in the men’s hockey tournament. Latvia’s Alberts Smits, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman, is ranked second among international skaters by Central Scouting.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to show off my skills and my game,” Smits told The Associated Press after practice Thursday. “If I want to become better at some point in my career, I have to play in men’s hockey. If it’s this time, then I have to do my best to show off my best game here.”

Smits was just playing for Latvia at the world juniors in Minnesota, and he’s already playing professionally against men in the Liiga, the top Finnish hockey league. He’s not putting much stock in beating out Canada’s Macklin Celebrini for the honor of being the youngest player.

“Of course I can notice that, but I am not thinking much of it,” Smits said. “I just came here to do my job and try to do it as best as I can. I’m not thinking of how young I am. I’m just here to do my job.”

He is already impressing at least one older teammate with significant experience on this stage. Goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis, who nearly put up a brick-wall performance to upset Canada in Sochi in 2014 and is at the Olympics for a third time, could sense after an hour or so on the ice that Smits has serious potential.

“It feels like he’s confident but not overconfident,” Gudlevskis told the AP. “You just feel this calm confidence in him. I think in a kid of his age, that’s a very good sign for a good prospect and, in the future, a great player.”

Smits is just one of a handful of players on underdog teams to watch in Milan.

Slafkovsky is back as a 21-year-old with professional experience

Slafkovsky was so young in Beijing that rules required he wear a full cage over his face, which was largely unknown outside his home country. No need for that this time, midway through his fourth season in the league and first on his $60.8 million, eight-year contract having already set a career high with 21 goals.

“He’s still a young guy, but he’s going to have a big role,” coach Vladimir Orszagh said. “He’s an adapted NHL player now. He’s a 20-plus goal-scorer, and it’s not even the end of the season, so the expectation’s going to be high. But we still know he’s still a young guy. We can’t put too much pressure on the 21 years old guy and he’s going to carry your whole team.”

Leon Draisaitl is at the Olympics for the first time with Germany

Leon Draisaitl is such a big star in Germany that he’s carrying his country’s flag in the opening ceremony. He has already won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and, along with Connor McDavid, helped the Edmonton Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final twice.

Draisaitl has a difficult challenge ahead of him in a group with the U.S., though it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he’s able to carry Germany further than most expect.

France hopes to have Alexandre Texier and his talent

Alexandre Texier has reinvigorated his career in Montreal after terminating his contract with St. Louis. He has 17 points in his first 30 games with the Canadiens, and France is still hoping to have its only current NHL player available in Milan after he was injured last week.

“He’s a game-breaker for us, and he has the ability to create offensively,” coach Yorick Treille said. “He’s had a good stretch. I think he’s worked at his craft, too, for a long time. He’s got the tools. We always knew he could do that, but it’s another thing to do it. Right now he’s in a good environment, happy to play hockey.”

Nikolaj Ehlers has another chance to shine for Denmark

Nikolaj Ehlers had four points in three games to help Denmark qualify, and with the NHL back, he gets to make his Olympic debut. Asked what boost Ehlers will provide, fellow winger Nicklas Jensen joked, “To win it all for us.”

“We’re going to get some great pieces from North America,” Jensen said. “He’s shown up for this national team on many occasions. … Of course, it’s nice to get some star power like a guy like Nikolaj.”

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.