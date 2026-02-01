Kings play the Hurricanes after Kempe’s 2-goal showing

Los Angeles Kings (23-17-13, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (33-15-6, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday,…

Los Angeles Kings (23-17-13, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (33-15-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -192, Kings +159; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings’ 3-2 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Carolina has a 33-15-6 record overall and a 19-8-2 record in home games. The Hurricanes have a 12-5-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Los Angeles has a 23-17-13 record overall and a 15-7-6 record in road games. The Kings have gone 18-1-7 when scoring at least three goals.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Hurricanes won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup. Jordan Staal led the Hurricanes with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has scored 18 goals with 35 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Quinton Byfield has 10 goals and 19 assists for the Kings. Kempe has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-1-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Kings: 5-2-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

