Kevin Durant misses Rockets game vs. Pacers after hurting ankle by stepping on fan’s foot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star forward Kevin Durant is not playing for the Houston Rockets on Monday night after spraining his left ankle when he stepped on a fan’s foot during a recent game.

Coach Ime Udoka provided the update about 90 minutes before his team was scheduled to play at the Indiana Pacers, saying Durant “tweaked” the ankle. He provided no timetable for a return.

Durant was named an All-Star reserve Sunday, his 16th All-Star selection. He played nearly 38 1/2 minutes in Saturday’s 111-107 victory over Dallas. Reed Sheppard is expected to replace Durant in the lineup.

Durant has not previously missed a game this season because of injuries. He missed two games in November for personal reasons. The 37-year-old Durant is averaging a team-best 26.2 points per game.

