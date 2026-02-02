Johnson and the Hawks take on conference foe Miami

Atlanta Hawks (24-27, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (27-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Miami; Tuesday, 7:30…

Atlanta Hawks (24-27, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (27-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks visit Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat in Eastern Conference action Tuesday.

The Heat are 14-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is second in the Eastern Conference with 54.7 points per game in the paint led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. averaging 10.5.

The Hawks are 12-18 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta has a 12-19 record against teams over .500.

The Heat’s 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Hawks allow. The Hawks average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than the Heat give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 126-111 on Dec. 27, with Norman Powell scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Wiggins is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.6 points for the Heat. Adebayo is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 23.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and eight assists for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 122.4 points, 51.2 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 112.6 points, 42.9 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Tyler Herro: out (toe), Nikola Jovic: out (hip), Norman Powell: out (personal).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (face), Kristaps Porzingis: out (achilles), N’Faly Dante: out for season (knee), Duop Reath: out for season (foot).

