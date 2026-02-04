Johnson and Atlanta take on Utah in non-conference action

Utah Jazz (16-35, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (25-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30…

Utah Jazz (16-35, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (25-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks host Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz in non-conference action.

The Hawks have gone 9-14 in home games. Atlanta is the league leader with 30.7 assists per game led by Johnson averaging 8.0.

The Jazz are 6-18 in road games. Utah ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 43.7 rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 10.2.

The Hawks are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 49.2% the Jazz allow to opponents. The Jazz are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 47.6% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 14 the Hawks won 132-122 led by 32 points from Onyeka Okongwu, while Markkanen scored 40 points for the Jazz.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 23.2 points per game with 10.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists for the Hawks. CJ McCollum is averaging 18.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Jazz. Keyonte George is averaging 18.9 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 113.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 113.9 points, 41.0 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (face), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (illness), N’Faly Dante: out for season (knee), Duop Reath: out for season (foot).

Jazz: Kevin Love: day to day (illness), Keyonte George: day to day (ankle), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), John Konchar: day to day (neck).

