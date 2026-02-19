Grizzlies face the Jazz on 4-game skid

Utah Jazz (18-38, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (20-33, 11th in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee; Friday,…

Utah Jazz (18-38, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (20-33, 11th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -4.5; over/under is 241.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to break its four-game slide when the Grizzlies play Utah.

The Grizzlies have gone 16-21 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is sixth in the league with 28.7 assists per game. Cam Spencer leads the Grizzlies averaging 5.6.

The Jazz are 10-25 in Western Conference play. Utah allows 125.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The Grizzlies average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer makes per game than the Jazz allow (15.5). The Jazz average 118.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the 117.5 the Grizzlies allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 137-128 on Dec. 24, with Santi Aldama scoring 37 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aldama is shooting 47.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Grizzlies. GG Jackson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Keyonte George is averaging 23.8 points and 6.5 assists for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 114.1 points, 39.8 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points per game.

Jazz: 3-7, averaging 114.8 points, 45.5 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Ja Morant: out (elbow), Walter Clayton Jr.: day to day (calf), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Cedric Coward: day to day (knee), Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

Jazz: Keyonte George: day to day (ankle), Oscar Tshiebwe: day to day (concussion), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

