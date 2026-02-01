Golden Knights take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Ducks

Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-14, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (28-23-3, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Sunday, 9:30…

Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-14, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (28-23-3, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -123, Ducks +103; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights, on a four-game losing streak, play the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim has an 8-7-0 record in Pacific Division play and a 28-23-3 record overall. The Ducks have a 24-9-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Vegas is 25-15-14 overall with a 7-3-4 record against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have conceded 166 goals while scoring 178 for a +12 scoring differential.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season. The Ducks won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Carlsson has 18 goals and 25 assists for the Ducks. Mikael Granlund has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 19 goals and 44 assists for the Golden Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev has scored seven goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

