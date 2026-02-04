Former All-Star outfielder Austin Hays finalizes $6 million, 1-year deal with White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Former All-Star outfielder Austin Hays and the Chicago White Sox finalized a $6 million, one-year contract on…

CHICAGO (AP) — Former All-Star outfielder Austin Hays and the Chicago White Sox finalized a $6 million, one-year contract on Wednesday.

Hays will have a $5 million salary this season, and the contract includes an $8 million mutual option for 2027 with a $1 million buyout. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, Chicago designated left-handed pitcher Bryan Hudson for assignment.

Chicago was seeking a veteran outfielder, particularly after trading Luis Robert Jr. to the New York Mets last month, to help a young team.

The 30-year-old Hays has played in the postseason the past three years with Baltimore, Philadelphia and Cincinnati. He was an All-Star with the Orioles in 2023, when he hit .275 with 16 homers and 67 RBIs. But he’s dealt with multiple injuries since then as well as a kidney infection.

In 2024, Hays was sent to Philadelphia prior to the trade deadline and batted .256 with two homers and six RBIs in 22 games for the Phillies while dealing with the kidney problem. He finished the season with a .255 average, five homers and 20 RBIs.

He became a free agent when the Phillies opted not to offer him a contract. Hays signed a one-year contract with the Reds and hit .266 with 15 home runs and 64 RBIs in 103 games.

The White Sox have three straight 100-loss seasons. They finished last in the AL Central at 60-102 last year, but they also made a 19-game improvement from 2024, when they went 41-121 and set a modern major league record for losses.

The White Sox believe they are poised to improve with a promising core of returning young players. Other offseason moves included signing Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami.

