Flyhalf Jalibert gets chance to relaunch France career against Ireland in 6 Nations

PARIS (AP) — Flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert has a chance to relaunch his international career when France faces Ireland in the Six Nations opener on Thursday.

With first-choice flyhalf Romain Ntamack recovering from a kidney injury, Jalibert faces the Irish at Stade de France. It gives him an opportunity to impress coach Fabien Galthié after making a blistering start to the club season, and after one year out of the national side.

Jalibert has been arguably the best player in French club rugby this season. Last month, he scored a superb try for Bordeaux-Bègles against Stade Français in the French Top 14 league.

Collecting the ball in midfield, he sliced effortlessly through several opponents in midfield and then expertly collected his own kick ahead before sliding over. During that game, he beat nine defenders, made 17 successful kicks and completed 17 passes overall.

“He’s stood out since the start of the season,” said prop Jefferson Poirot, his club teammate and a former France international. “I hope he will make Les Bleus shine.”

Jalbert produced an arguably even more impressive moment of skill against Northampton in the Champions Cup final last May, which Bordeaux-Bègles won.

Collecting a pass in front of the posts, Jalibert attacked to the left then suddenly changed direction and went to the right. He surged past several opponents with a series of devastating sidesteps, before popping a floated pass to Adam Coleman for a try in the right corner.

At the age of 27, Jalibert is entering his peak years as a player and this could finally be his chance to become a regular with Les Tricolores.

Dropped from the side

Things looked dim for Jalibert last February, when he was dropped along with winger Damian Penaud following a poor performance against England in the Six Nations.

France’s performance was marked by sloppy tackling and dropped passes, and two players were singled out. But while Penaud came back — and is now France’s record try scorer — Jalibert was left out of subsequent matches.

It proved another blow for Jalibert, who had had only just been recalled after walking out on the squad three months earlier in protest at not being picked for a match against New Zealand.

A modest return of three tries from 35 test appearances is an unfair reflection of Jalibert’s talent as a sharp passer and sublimely gifted runner.

A strong performance against Ireland may persuade Galthié to pair him with star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont for the Six Nations tournament, and possibly beyond. ___

