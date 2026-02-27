Flames visit the Kings after Kadri’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (24-27-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (23-21-14, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Saturday, 7…

Calgary Flames (24-27-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (23-21-14, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Los Angeles Kings after Nazem Kadri scored two goals in the Flames’ 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Los Angeles is 5-5-8 against the Pacific Division and 23-21-14 overall. The Kings have an 18-2-7 record in games they score at least three goals.

Calgary is 24-27-6 overall with a 10-6-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Flames rank fifth in league play with 238 total penalties (averaging 4.2 per game).

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams play this season. The Flames won 2-1 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 21 goals and 27 assists for the Kings. Andrei Kuzmenko has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Coronato has 14 goals and 16 assists for the Flames. Kadri has scored four goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

