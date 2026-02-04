Edwards scores 30 points as Timberwolves rally for 5th win in six games, beat Raptors 128-126

TORONTO (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Bones Hyland had 20 points…

TORONTO (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Bones Hyland had 20 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame an 18-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 128-126 on Wednesday.

Minnesota won in Toronto for the first time since Jan. 21, 2004. The Timberwolves’ previous road win in the series came Feb. 14, 2021, when the Raptors were playing in Tampa because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaden McDaniels scored 19 points, Naz Reid and Julius Randle each had 17 and Donte DiVincenzo added 15 as the Timberwolves won for the fifth time in six games.

Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Timberwolves improved to 14-5 against Eastern Conference opponents.

Brandon Ingram scored 25 points, Immanuel Quickley had 23 and Scottie Barnes had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors.

Ingram hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but Toronto lost for the fourth time in its past five home games.

Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 14 points for Toronto. RJ Barrett and Collin Murray-Boyles each had 13.

Minnesota trailed 77-59 after the Raptors scored five straight points to start the third quarter. Toronto led 104-94 after three.

Edwards’ driving layup with 2:26 left in the fourth gave the Timberwolves a one-point edge, 118-117, their first lead since early in the second.

Edwards finished 1 for 8 from 3-point range but made 10 of 15 attempts from inside the arc and shot 7 for 10 at the free throw line.

Toronto made seven of its 13 turnovers in the final period, leading to 11 points for the Timberwolves.

Guard Ochai Agbaji was not with the Raptors on Wednesday in the final game before Thursday afternoon’s trade deadline.

